SBI Launches WhatsApp Banking Service, Here's How To Check Account Balance And More

The State Bank of India (SBI), which is India's largest public sector bank, has announced the launch of its WhatsApp banking services to make banking easier for its customers and help them fulfill a slew of banking requirements from the comfort of their homes.

SBI took to its Twitter account to announce the commencement of its WhatsApp service and said, "Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.”

The tweet also stated that customers can avail services like Balance Enquiry and Mini Statement, when they send a message saying 'Hi' on +919022690226. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi.

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.#WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/5lVlK68GoP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 19, 2022

Here's how to activate and use the SBI WhatsApp Services

Step 1: Customers will first need to register their account to use the WhatsApp service. To do so, you will have to send the following SMS. Type WAREG (followed by a space) Your account number, and send it to 7208933148. Remember to send the SMS from the same phone number that has been registered and linked to your SBI account.

Step 2: After registering, text "Hi" to SBI at +919022690226 or simply reply to the "Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp banking services" message you received on WhatsApp.

Step 3: You will receive this reply:

Dear Customer,

Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!

Please choose from any of the options below.

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

Step 4: Send '1' to check your balance or '2' to get a mini statement of your last five transactions. If you wish to de-register from WhatsApp Banking send '3'.

Step 5: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.

SBI Credit Card WhatsApp Services

Additionally, through the platform SBI Card WhatsApp connect, the State Bank of India offers WhatsApp-based services to customers with credit cards. SBI credit card holders can utilise this to check their account summary, reward points, outstanding balance, and other information.