Search Evolved: Google Launches Opt-in Experiment With Generative AI In India

Google announced on August 31 that it will bring its generative AI-powered search experience to India. This feature, known as the Search Generative Experience (SGE), will be launched as an opt-in experiment within the new Search Labs initiative, where Google houses its early-stage experiments in search technology.

The SGE, already introduced in the United States in May 2023 and recently in Japan, will be available to Indian users in both English and Hindi through the Chrome desktop and the latest versions of the Google App on Android and iOS platforms. By tapping the Labs icon in the Google app or Chrome desktop, users can access this novel search experience.

AI-enhanced searching

The SGE introduces an integrated search results page with an AI-generated snapshot displayed atop the search results. This snapshot provides a concise topic summary along with relevant links for deeper exploration. Users can also pose follow-up questions or select suggested queries to engage in a conversational mode. This context is maintained for each question, facilitating seamless exploration of preferred topics. Traditional search results remain accessible by scrolling down. Notably, search ads will still be present in designated ad slots on the page, marked as "Sponsored."

This experiment also introduces several India-focused features. Recognising the popularity of voice search in India, the feature includes a "Listen" button for Text-to-Speech responses. Soon, users will be able to ask follow-up questions using voice commands in conversational mode. Additionally, in regions where Hindi is widely spoken, a language toggle enables users to switch between English and Hindi responses.

Puneesh Kumar, General Manager, Google Search India, emphasised that the SGE aims to offer a more efficient and insightful search experience. Kumar stated, "We're envisioning a supercharged Search that does the heavy lifting for you...part of our vision to make Search radically more helpful."

Google's AI evolution plan

However, Google is cautious about the rollout of this generative AI experience. The company is experimenting with its trigger mechanisms and intends to fine-tune the experience based on user feedback. The move towards generative AI is driven by changing consumer behaviour, which is becoming more conversational and interactive.

Notably, Google's initiative arrives during a period of increased innovation for Search. Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet expressed that generative AI allows Search to evolve beyond its previous limitations and adapt to changing user needs.

Google vs Microsoft

While Google is focusing on enhancing its search experience, it faces significant competition from Microsoft, which is also integrating generative AI capabilities into its products, including the Bing search engine.

As Google forges ahead, the challenge lies in optimising the speed of the AI search experience. Although there may be a slight delay between the generative AI snapshot and conventional results, Google is actively working to minimise this latency, as the benefits of the smarter, more efficient search experience outweigh the brief wait.

With Google's SGE experiment, India is poised to become a crucial testing ground for these advancements, shaping the future of search as user behaviour continues to evolve.