Semiconductor Expansion In India Gets Boost With PM Modi's US Visit: MoS IT Chandrasekhar

The big announcements by players like Micron, Applied Materials and Lam Research during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit are a "significant and meaningful milestone" in expansion of semiconductor ecosystem in the country, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

He also said the three proposals in the high tech arena strengthen the two countries' resolve to shape the future of technology, products and services.

The announcements will create an estimated minimum 80,000 direct jobs, in addition to indirect jobs in supply chain, Chandrasekhar, who is Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said.

The proposals will catalyse electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, the minister said during a briefing, and added that in areas of AI (Artificial Intelligence), high performance computing, the partnership between India and the US will shape the future of technology.

His comments come amid the Prime Minister's momentous and historic visit to the US, which is boosting diplomatic, economic and trade ties between both nations.

In a tweet earlier, Chandrasekhar termed the latest developments "big milestones" in India's roadmap and growth as a semiconductor nation, and said the world recognises India's rise as an economic and tech power.

The announcements include major investments by Global Memory and storage chipmaker Micron Tech in multi-billion dollar packaging facility, global semiconductor equipment leaders like Applied Materials' new semiconductor centre for commercialisation and innovation and Lam Research's training programme in India for up to 60,000 high tech engineers.

"In the last 18 months after the announcement of Semiconductor vision by PM arendramodi ji and investment of Rs 76,000 crore to catalyze and build Indias Semicon Ecosystem, much progress has been made," the minister said in his tweet.

He highlighted the vibrant semiconductor design innovation ecosystem rapidly growing with scores of new startups including 5 under the SemiconIndia FutureDESIGN programme.

India has come a long way in the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world recognises India's rise as an economic and tech power, he tweeted.

"This is the progress that PM Narendra Modi ji's vision and leadership has delivered at such speed in this short period - These milestones are just the beginning as there is more to come as India rapidly grows as a significant and trusted partner to Global Electronics and Semiconductor Value and Supply Chains," Chandrasekhar said.