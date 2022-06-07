Tata Starbucks Launches Vegan Menu In Association With Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's Venture

Today, Tata Starbucks announces the introduction of an all-new vegan product lineup in India. Starting this month, Starbucks is adding three food products: Vegan Sausage Croissant Roll, Vegan Hummus Kebab Wrap and Vegan Croissant Bun. This lineup is developed in partnership with Imagine Meats, a local plant-based food venture by Celebrity Couple & Entrepreneurs Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia.

The newly-launched vegan food menu provides more vegan options for customers, in addition to Starbucks’ existing beverage customization options with plant-based dairy alternatives such as almond, oat and soy. As customer interest in vegan choices increase, Starbucks remains committed to introducing newer offerings in locally relevant ways. For Starbucks, expanding vegan menus globally is one of the ways the company is pursuing its goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 50%.

Image: Tata Starbucks

Speaking about the launch, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd said, “Customers in India are increasingly looking to explore more vegan food options. Since Starbucks arrived in the India market, we have always aimed to provide locally-relevant choices for vegetarian customers, and this new collaboration with one of India’s home-grown ventures, Imagine Meats, is yet another way to offer our customers more ways to customize their Starbucks Experience with delightful new offerings.”

Commenting on the partnership with Starbucks, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, Founders of Imagine Meats said, “Imagine Meats is our heartfelt endeavor towards nurturing a caring attitude regarding the planet while nurturing conscious and sustainable high protein food choices. We are thrilled to be joining hands with Starbucks who supports our vision and to introduce a new vegan food menu in India that offers consumers a simple guilt-free switch to plant-based meat. This unique partnership helps accelerate our efforts towards bridging the gap for non-vegetarians and vegetarians alike, who are actively trying to make a conscious shift towards adopting a sustainable food lifestyle.”

