TCS Announces 'biggest Recruitment Drive' For Women; Check Eligibility, How To Apply

In a major recruitment announcement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the "biggest" hiring opening for women professionals. The "Rebegin" project is extended to aspiring ladies who want to make a mark and take up challenges to step forward in the developing world.

"We at TCS cherish talent to believe they can change the world for the unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative design for aspiring talent," TCS said in a statement.

Through the recruitment call, the IT service major welcomed experienced women to "take the center stage, stand in the spotlight, and own your presence as a change-maker." The call has been made to women across India. The recruiters have called on all passionate professionals with "foundational skills...(who) wish to develop into specialised streams." Additionally, they have also kept the process easy with a "single-stage interview process."

"It is our belief to build a greater future through innovation and collective knowledge. Hence, we honour your experience, your ideas, and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generations," TCS said in its statement.

Eligibility criteria: Skills required for the Rebegin programme

Since TCS is a tech-based consultant company, it requires specific knowledge and skills in the same field. A candidate appearing for the interview process must have expertise in computer and computing languages. Take a look at the mandatory skills required:

1. SQL Server DBA

2. LINUX Administrator

3. Network admin

4. Mainframe admin

5. Automation Testing

6. Performance Testing

7. Java Developer

8. Dotnet Developer

9. IOS Developer

10. Android and Oracle Developer and many more.

Apply for the job: How to apply for the TCS Rebegin programme?

1. Eligible candidates can visit their official website and click on the Rebegin programme. ( https://www.tcs.com/careers/tcs-career-rebegin)

2. The aspiring applicants need to register themselves by signing up with their registered email ID.

3. Job and interview-related details will be sent to the candidate's mailbox.

4. One can visit the https://ibegin.tcs.com/iBegin/ page to apply for the jobs as per the skills and education.

Interested candidates must have at least 2 to 5 years of experience in their respective fields. The minimum qualifications required for the job will be a full-time graduate/post-graduate degree. If and when selected, the candidates will recieve call letters on their registered mail ID.

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services is a tech-based consulting service provider. It leads in IT services, consulting, and business solutions. The software and service provider oversees operations for over 100 companies in seven business sectors, including communication, engineering, materials, and services.

Image: PTI (representative)