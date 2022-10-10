Last Updated:

TCS Q2 Net Up 8.4% To Rs 10,431 Crore; Revenue Jumps 18% To Rs 54,309 Cr

Written By
Press Trust Of India
TCS

Image: PTI


The country's largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter.  

The Tata Group company said its total revenue from services grew at a much faster pace of 18 per cent to touch Rs 54,309 crore in the period under review.  

The city-headquartered IT major had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 46,867 crore in the year-ago quarter from which it had earned Rs 9,624 crore net income.  

However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer.  

The TCS scrip closed 1.84 per cent up at Rs 3,121.20 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.34 percent correction in the benchmark Sensex.

