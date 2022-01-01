Last Updated:

What Did People Order From Blinkit On New Year's Eve? Zomato CEO Shares Details

Blinkit, a Zomato-backed online grocery delivery service, has lately made headlines after changing its name from Grofers and promising clients rapid delivery in just 10 minutes. It appears that the app has acquired traction and is meeting client demands within the time frames specified.

With the night curfews in effect across the various cities and cancelled plans, the order rate was predicted to skyrocket on New Year's Eve, and it did. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, provided some interesting insights on Twitter. Goyal, in one of his tweets, wrote, "An update from @letsblinkit – 7,000 packs of nachos have been ordered already. And 43,000 cans of aerated drinks. Not going to share the stats on condoms."

In a subsequent tweet, he stated that 10,000+ COVISELF kits had been delivered by Blinkit on New Year's eve. He also urged everyone to maintain safety.

Moreover, Blinkit CEO, Albinder Dhindsa also tweeted, "50,000+ nimbus sold already today. I guess its tequila time.@letsblinkit."

Grofers is now Blinkit

Grofers rebranded as Blinkit earlier this month in response to increased competition in the rapid commerce industry. Blinkit, in which Zomato already has a strategic position, competes with Swiggy's Instamart, BigBasket, Dunzo, and the upstart Zepto. The rebranding occurs at a time when most competitors are stockpiling cash to compete in the cash-sucking market.

Blinkit, as it happens, has intentions to deliver products other than groceries. It has already begun to supply things such as electronics and cosmetics.

