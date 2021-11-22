What is Swiggy One? Know about its benefits, membership price and how to purchase?

One of India's largest online food ordering and delivery platforms, Swiggy has launched the new Swiggy One membership programme. Those who subscribe will get benefits such as discounts, free deliveries and more. Swiggy has also said that the discounts and offers will also extend to other services offered by Swiggy including Meat stores and Swiggy Genie (local courier service).

It is important to know that Swiggy's rival Zomato recently launched the Zomato Pro Plus membership, which offered a similar set of benefits including free deliveries, no distance fee and more. However, the Zomato Pro membership was available on an invite-only basis. Whereas the Swiggy One is readily available across the platform. Keep reading to know more about what is Swiggy One membership and Swiggy One membership price.

What is Swiggy One?

Swiggy One is a membership of the online food delivery platform, Swiggy. Once subscribed, users will get certain benefits over regular (non-subscribed) users. The benefits under Swiggy One membership include unlimited free delivery on orders above Rs, 149 and up to 30% extra discounts (over and above regular offers on the platform). The benefits are valid on over 70,000 popular restaurants listed on the platform. Currently, the service is live in Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum, and Vijaywada.

Swiggy One membership price

Since Swiggy One is a newly launched service, users can redeem early-bird membership discounts. There are two durations for which one can subscribe to Swiggy One. The first one is for three months and the membership price after the discount is Rs. 299 (the original price is Rs. 499). The second is for 12 months or one year and is priced at Rs. 899 (original price Rs. 1499). Note that the membership costs 25% less if purchased for one year than it does for three months.

How to purchase Swiggy One?