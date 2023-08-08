X Pays Premium Users Thousands Of Dollars In Advertising Revenue, Users Share Details

Elon Musk-led X, formerly known as Twitter, has paid premium users thousands of dollars in advertising revenue this week, according to media reports. The move will only benefit X Premium users who have amassed at least 15 million impressions in 3 months.

The move is followed by Musk’s promise to pay legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on the social media site.

Many X Premium users, majorly categorised by the blue check mark, shared screenshots today, August 08, 2023 about the same.

An user said, “Here’s how much I made from Twitter Ad revenue in July. $1,220.81 = Ad revenue. I also made $330.49 from subscriptions. My total July Twitter income is $1,551.30.”

Another user said, “I don’t want to get in the habit of showing my ad revenue every month, but I feel it’s important for others to see how much they can earn on Twitter too. I made $864.82 from ad revenue with 93.8 million impressions and 1.21 million profile visits in July. Thanks Elon!”

Based on the posts shared by subscribers, the payouts appear to go up to tens of thousands of dollars, the reports said.

Last week, Musk assured that the company would also pay legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers over their posts and ‘likes’.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill…And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," Elon Musk said. He further said that there would also be no limits to funding the bills.

Twitter had introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organisations as genuine and not impostors or parody accounts.

It had removed blue ticks from verified accounts at the beginning of April 2023 following the implementation of paid subscription service. Musk later introduced an additional feature that lets users hide their blue ticks if they want to do so.

“The new Blue is currently available for purchase on web for $8/month or $84/year, in-app on iOS for $11/month or $114.99/year, or in-app on Android for $11 per month or $114.99 per year (or your local pricing)," according to the FAQ document on the Twitter website.