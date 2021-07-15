Zomato IPO Oversubscribed 3.17 Times By Retail Investors; Check Day 2 Status Here

After recording an unexpected subscription of over 3.17 times by Retail Investors, the public offer of the largest food delivery company in India, Zomato stands oversubscribed by 1.18 times on the morning of the second day (July 15) of bidding. The launch of Zomato’s IPO has been making the headlines since its launch on July 14, with a share price of Rs. 72-76. 20% subscription has been made on just the first day of the bidding for Zomato's IPO. Zomato launched an initial public offering (IPO) valued at Rs 9,375 crore.

Zomato's IPO launch records big on day 1

The retail segment was fully subscribed within about an hour of launch. Earlier, Zomato said that Rs 4,196 crore had been raised from several prominent institutional investors as a part of an anchor book allocation at a price of Rs 76 per share. Zomato has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors. Some of the anchor investors are the Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Statistics by BSE at end of Day 1 of Zomato's IPO

Zomato aims to raise Rs. 9,375 crore with this share offering. Reportedly, by the end of the first day of the IPO, the issue had been subscribed 1.05 times as per the Bombay Stock Exchange. Data launched by the Bombay Stock Exchange showed:

36,84,75,120 Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)

3,900 Domestic Financial Institutions(Banks/ Financial Institutions(FIs)/ Insurance Companies)

38,11,665 Corporates

2,08,36,530 Individuals (Other than RIIs)

Rival Swiggy wishes well to Zomato

Swiggy sent a notification to its users, with a well-wishing message for its rival company. The notification said, “It’s a big day for Indian start-ups. We wish our friends well. Invest in something sweet to mark this special occasion? Gulab Jamun? Ladoo? Barfi? Get all your favourites delivered safely to your doorstep.” @chiaseedpuddin, a Swiggy employee, also posted a picture of the food delivery app notification on Twitter and said, “Cheering our friends on because we all grow together. Best of luck with the IPO, Zomato!