Zomato to collaborate with Battery Smart to enable battery swapping for delivery partners

Zomato, the online food ordering and delivery platform, has entered into a collaboration with Battery Smart to provide battery-swapping access for its delivery partners through Battery Smart's expansive network.

This partnership grants Zomato's delivery partners the convenience of accessing over 800 swap stations in more than 30 cities, as highlighted in the company's statement.

Battery Smart specialises in establishing battery swapping networks for electric two and three-wheelers. Zomato's COO of Food Ordering & Delivery Business, Rinshul Chandra, expressed that the alliance amplifies their commitment, allowing delivery partners to seamlessly utilise a widespread network of battery-swapping stations.

"This association with Battery Smart adds further momentum to our commitment as our delivery partners can now leverage a vast and accessible network of battery swapping stations," Chandra said.

100 per cent electrification by 2030

Zomato is dedicated to achieving 100 per cent electric vehicle adoption by 2030, and this collaboration aligns with their participation in the Climate Group's EV100 campaign.

Image credit: Unsplash

Pulkit Khurana, co-founder of Battery Smart, emphasised that this partnership empowers both new and existing delivery partners to become part of the electric vehicle revolution. With India's food delivery market primarily reliant on two-wheelers, there exists a substantial opportunity to electrify fleets, foster sustainability, and reduce costs.

Battery Smart's extensive network encompasses Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, providing Zomato's delivery partners with the means to contribute to environmentally friendly deliveries.

Zomato turned profitable

Zomato reported its first-ever profit since getting listed in 2021 on August 3, one quarter earlier than expected, helped by a tax gain and strong orders in its food and grocery delivery businesses. Zomato expected to hit this milestone in the September quarter, said Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal, adding that they were being conservative with that guidance. Zomato expects its business to remain profitable going forward while delivering a 40 per cent year-on-year topline growth for at least the next couple of years, he said

(With PTI inputs)