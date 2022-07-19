A Shirtless Elon Musk Enjoys Luxurious Vacation On A Yacht In Greece; See Pic

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk was seen on Sunday relaxing on a lavish yacht docked off the Greek island of Mykonos. The 51-year-old CEO was spotted resting in the sun and sipping cocktails aboard a yacht. Amid the legal battle with Twitter after pulling out of the $44 billion purchase of the social media platform, Musk was seen shirtless while enjoying with his friends on a luxury vacation in Greece, Daily Mail reported.

Several images of the Tesla CEO swimming around in warm water and enjoying beverages have appeared on social media.

My day is now ruined after a shirtless Elon Musk just popped up on the timeline from some yacht in Mykonos so now you have to see it too pic.twitter.com/i0K6aOHBK5 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 18, 2022

Elon Musk's Greece vacation

According to the Daily Mail report, Musk was accompanied by celebrity agent Ari Emanuel, 61, who served as the inspiration for HBO's Entourage, and his new wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger, 33, who founded the Staud fashion brand.

Furthermore, the CEO was enjoying his vacation in an almost $20,000-per-week motor yacht, which has an accommodation capacity of six people in over three cabins and has a skilled crew, Page Six reported. The 51-year-old Musk, as per the Page Six report, stepped onto the posh yacht in a basic white T-shirt, black swim trunks, dark sunglasses, a black baseball cap, and flip-flops of the same colour. The Tesla CEO then quickly changed into his swimming suit and dove into the water.

Musk filed to withdraw his $44 billion proposal to acquire Twitter

Meanwhile, the board of the social media company, Twitter, said that it intended to sue Musk in order to ensure that the much-awaited takeover ultimately materialised after Musk on July 8 filed to withdraw his $44 billion proposal to acquire Twitter.

Musk further tweeted a meme of himself laughing in a set of four images in response to Twitter's attempt to use a lawsuit to force him to buy the firm.

According to a People report, when Musk requested for the arrangement to be terminated, he stated that Twitter had not given his team enough data to do their own research and had not given enough information about the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media network.

According to the filing, "Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr Musk incomplete or unusable information".

On Tuesday, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in an effort to "compel" him to complete the transaction.

(Image: AP)