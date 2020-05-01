ACI, IATA Demand Urgent Financial Support To Protect Jobs, Operations

The Airports Council International (ACI) World and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called for immediate financial relief to assist airport operators and airlines amid COVID-19 crisis. In a joint statement, the associations urged the governments to provide the relief which will support the essential connectivity the industry will provide for economic recovery after the crisis subsides.

“The industry is united with governments around the world in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, and, in the face of massive government-imposed travel restrictions,” the statement read.

ACI and IATA have demanded immediate relief through tax relief including alleviation of payroll taxes, corporate taxes, concession fees or other government incomes from the industry. It has also called for support via loans, loan guarantees or direct support to maintain the financial liquidity across the aviation ecosystem.

Read: IATA: Global Passenger Traffic Down 52.9% In March Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

'Balanced recovery'

Acknowledging that some governments have recognised the urgency of action, they warned that time is running out for other governments to provide the necessary financial relief to keep the whole industry viable. ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said that the financial impact requires urgent action by governments to assist the aviation industry to protect jobs, ensure essential operations, and plan for recovery.

“Urgent tax relief and direct financial assistance that is to the benefit of the entire aviation ecosystem is needed to help preserve millions of jobs, protect essential operations, and foster a balanced recovery,” Gittens said in a statement.

Read: COVID-19 Crisis Likely To Hit 29 Lakh Jobs In Indian Aviation, Dependent Sectors: IATA

Echoing Gittens’ worry, IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the situation could not be direr. De Juniac said that governments will depend on aviation to be ready to lead an economic recovery after the pandemic is over. She emphasised that the governments must act immediately with financial lifelines to see airlines and airports through these extraordinary times.

“The more financially stable our airport partners are, the more they can help the industry to drive a recovery in air travel that will jump start the global economy,” she added.

Read: ITF, IATA Seek Government Support To Protect Jobs And Preserve Aviation Industry

Read: IATA Warns 25 Million Jobs In Aviation Industry At Risk Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

(Image: PTI)