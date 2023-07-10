As Threads Crosses 100 Million Users, Twitter Starts Losing Traffic

Twitter's rival Threads has managed to increase its user base to 100 million within days of launch while Twitter has started losing the charm and has started experiencing a consistent decline in its traffic since the start of the year, Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare said on Twitter.

The tweet which reads 'Twitter Traffic Tanking' was based on the analysis of Cloudflare, which operates a large network of servers to improve the security, performance and reliability of anything connected to the Internet.

What does the Cloudflare data say?

The data released from the domain name system ranking from Cloudflare shows that the traffic of the world's popular microblogging platform has decreased steadily since the start of 2023 reaching a new low in July.

While the reasons attributed are the arrival of a new competitor in the market, there have been many instances when Elon Musk's company has faced severe backlashes from its advertisers, users and critics.

Cloudflare Ranking | Image Credit: Republic World

The company has imposed certain restrictions recently from blocking the number of tweets a person can read to logging in mandatory. It has also amended the usage criterion of its tweets dashboard 'TweetDeck'.

Twitter's move to popularise the usage of 'Twitter Blue' has also received huge criticism from millions of its present users.

According to data from Cloudfare which Republic has confirmed, Twitter holds the 37th position in domain ranking just two ranks above Spotify. Twitter was earlier at the 32nd position in January 2023 and the drop highlights the losing traffic which is again expected to go down as the popularity of 'Threads' increases and other platforms like Mastodon has also gained traction.

Republic has also checked the status of Twitter on another platform called similarweb, which tracks user and visitor engagement and found that the visit in the last three months has been around an average of 6.4 billion with a change of 1.65 per cent downwards and a bounce rate of 32.46 per cent.