Bill Gates Farmland Growing Potatoes For McDonald's Fries Is Visible From Space: Report

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the United States, according to a report from NBC. Potatoes for McDonald’s french fries, carrots for the world’s largest producer and onions at the grocery store are just a few of the numerous crops growing on the agricultural empire belonging to Bill and Melinda Gates. The billionaire couple, who are now in the midst of a divorce, have accumulated more than 269,000 acres of farmland across 18 states and their Washington farms can also be seen from space.

Citing data by The Land Report and its own research, the media outlet said that they’ve got 70,000 acres of soybeans, corn, cotton, and rice in Louisiana; 20,000 more of soybeans in Nebraska; and 14,000 acres in Washington, including potato fields supplying McDonald’s. Gates’ US farmland is held both directly and through his investment group, Cascade, which was recently mentioned in a New York Times investigation alleging inappropriate workplace behaviour. Previously, Bill, who is known for his philanthropic work, had also suggested that he does not treat his American farmland investments as part of his broader plans to save the planet.

Gates’ farmland under scrutiny

Therefore, his land ownership has come under close scrutiny as it is viewed as an investment commodity. As per reports, more than 50 per cent of farmers don’t own the land they till, and the price of crop average has doubled between the mid-1990s and today, to nearly $3,000 an acre. Johnathan Hladik, the policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, told NBC News that farmers aren’t owning the assets anymore; instead, someone else is owning that asset, whether it’s rented equipment or land.

Hladik said that when Bill Gates or whatever other investment arm owns the land, a farmer still needs to farm it. Hladik explained that now as they are just renting it, the best they can do if they want to stay in farming is rent the land. “You’re not going to get the benefits that come with land ownership,” Hladik said.

Further, there are also climate concerns. Bill had said that farm activity is a business endeavour, separate from his climate change philanthropy. Although he has noted his farms are part of sustainability initiatives surround soil health in their own right. It is worth noting that US agriculture makes up more than 10 per cent of the country’s total carbon emission and no one personally has more agriculture in their portfolio than the Gates family.

