Philanthropist, business mogul and founder of one of the world's biggest tech enterprises - words will fail while listing out accolades garnered by Bill Gates. Known for pioneering a tech revolution after unleashing a technology revolution with the inception of Microsoft, Bill Gates is currently going through a new phase of his career as a philanthropist. As Microsoft marked 47 years since its inception recently, the tech mogul celebrated the occasion by sharing a throwback video on his social media handle. In the video shared by Bill Gates on his social media account, the philanthropist can be seen jumping over a chair at the Microsoft Headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Microsoft celebrated its 47 anniversary on Monday. Marking the occasion, the throwback video was shared by Bill gates under the caption, "Happy Birthday, Microsoft!" Much like Bill Gates' monumental success through the course of his career, the video too garnered over 2.3 Lakh likes since the time it was shared. People from all walks of life took to the comments section to laud the tech mogul on his special day.

He expressed his joy by stating “It took leaps and bounds to accomplish Microsoft’s vision of a computer on every desk and in every home. I’m proud that the company is working to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more.”

Amid changes in work culture since the onset of the pandemic two years back, Microsoft was on the frontline by adapting quickly to the paradigm shift and expanding its userbase with better software and services. Gates stepped down as the CEO of the tech conglomerate in the year 2000, citing a desire to devote his time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, alongside his then-wife Melinda. He left Microsoft full-time in 2008, however, remained on the board of directors until March 2020.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

The Gates Foundation is known to be one of the world's greatest philanthropic organisations, with a $50 billion endowment. The organisation has spent the last two decades focusing on endeavours such as gender equality, health, and poverty alleviation. The charity has also invested a significant amount of money in the procurement of the COVID vaccination ever since the onset of the pandemic.

Melinda French Gates has apparently opted not to pledge the majority of her income to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, nearly six months after her divorce from the Microsoft founder. According to a report by Wall Street Journal, Melinda's net worth is projected to be $11.4 billion. Melinda is anticipated to contribute her fortune to other charity endeavours. However, it is to be noted that she would continue to donate to the Gates Foundation.