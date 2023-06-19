Bitcoin maintained a steady level of $26,400 during the weekend. Last week, it went through a three-month low figure affecting Ethereum as well. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $20.69 billion, a 11.76 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.39 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

"After a turbulent week, Bitcoin maintained a steady level above $26,400 during the weekend. The inability of bears to keep BTC below $25,000 may have enticed bullish investors looking to initiate a recovery. However, the general trend continues to favor the bears. BTC's support is currently positioned at $26,386, while resistance is observed at $26,633. Similarly, Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin's movements and is presently trading above the $1,720 mark," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin lost 0.4 per cent and came down to $26,388.4 in the last 24 hours. It has advanced 2.31 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $512.71 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum suffered similar losses to Bitcoin and came down to $1,721.37 in the last 24 hours. Prices of Ethereum have dropped 0.76 per cent in the last seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin fell 0.05 per cent to $0.06201 . It has seen a gain of 1.87 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.66 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price dropped by 0.16 per cent to $77.22. It has witnessed a change of 1.18 per cent downwards in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.64 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana's price dropped to $15.51. It saw an increase of almost 1.5 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6.17 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple gained 2.32 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.4902 with a market cap of $25.49.

The volume of all stable coins is now $19.17 billion, which is 92.63 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 48.13 per cent according to CoinMaketCap.