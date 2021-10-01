Bitcoin Price Surges Past $47,000 In 24 Hours: Check Rates Of Top 10 Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is one of the most-known cryptocurrencies available because it is the largest market capitalization. Recent reports about the Bitcoin price confirms that the price of this coin has now surged by 8.60% in the last 24 hours. The information was taken from data displayed on CoinBase’s website also showing $47,349.11 as its current value. According to the data, the value of bitcoin was $44922.87 on 15.52 GMT and it has now shot up to $47,872.35.

Bitcoin prices are very unpredictable because its prices keep inflating and deflating on a regular basis. Several traders have taken to their Twitter to express their feeling about the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency’s value being increased in a matter of hours. Here are some fan reactions on Bitcoin price.

#bitcoin beautiful board,

There are loads of sales at 45k, but they are manipulable.



When the price approaches there, they pull it out and a strange pump comes. pic.twitter.com/xGkNgNMrxv — BitBoyPupil (@BitBoyPupil) October 1, 2021

#Bitcoin (3/3) 🔮📈



Out of the HTF calls this one was the most accurate

and legendary call this year



Not only have I drawn the perfect price action,

but also the swing from $42k to $37,5k before continuation 🎯https://t.co/hW8HRXvfFO — AN₿ESSA (@Anbessa100) October 1, 2021

More about Bitcoin Price

"Things may come to those who wait,

but only the things left behind by those who hustle"#Bitcoin could reach $100,000 sooner than you think and the big guns are already buying it from the weak hands!



So do you have 💎🙌 or 🧻 🙌 ?@Phoenix_Ash3s https://t.co/ttzhv6M7go — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) September 28, 2021

It is not shocking to see the price of Bitcoin being increased like this. Several industry experts have full confidence that the price of this cryptocurrency is still going to increase. A recent Tweet from Coin Market Cap was released. It claimed, "Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left behind by those who hustle. #Bitcoin could reach $100,000 sooner than you think and the big guns are already buying it from the weak hands! “ Apart from this, several users have also been trying to find ways to buy some Bitcoins for themselves. To help out these users, here is a full guide that can help you to buy Bitcoins online.

How to buy Bitcoin?

Currently, users have several options to buy Bitcoins from a known crypto exchange like CoinBase, WazirX and BNS. If you wish to buy this cryptocurrency, then you will need to have or create an account on these exchange platforms that are selling this Cryptocurrency. To start the account creation process, users will be required to submit basic details of the investor, such as their name and their bank account details.

Platforms like CoinDesk, WazirX and Binance also need Pan Card verification processes to be completed before starting the trading online. Keep in mind that investing in cryptocurrency is risky because the prices fluctuate continuously so invest after proper research.

