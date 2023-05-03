Cash-strapped Go First Cancels Operations For 3 Days, Passengers Fumed Over Its Service

As Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First Airways grounded flights amid bankruptcy, passengers who booked their tickets with the airlines are left in the middle of nowhere. On Tuesday, Go First Airlines announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

Counters of Go First Airlines lie deserted at Amritsar airport as the bankrupt airlines ground their flights.

Miffed by Go First Airways' service, Harender Singh, a passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines, said, "I left at 3 from Meerut to board the flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad, but after reaching here I got to know that my flight has been cancelled, no one is ready to say anything clearly."

Another passenger who booked her ticket with Go First Airways said that the flight was cancelled suddenly and should have been given another flight.

"Our flight was cancelled suddenly. They should have given us another flight. They are telling us they will refund us after 7 days," said another passenger.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Government of India has been assisting Go First Airlines in every possible manner but it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers so that they do not face inconvenience.

"It is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline's financial position. It has come to our knowledge that the airline has applied to the NCLT. It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course," he added.

On Tuesday, May 2, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

Earlier, in the month of March, Go First Airways cancelled several flights causing extreme inconvenience to passengers. One of the passengers took to Twitter demanding assistance from the Airline.