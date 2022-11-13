Elon Musk Puts Rumours To Rest About Ending WFH Amid Housing Crisis In Ireland

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed almost the whole planet, organisations have been offering their employees to work remotely or work from home to prevent the spread of the virus among their employees. Even big tech companies have allowed a hybrid working model in which employees are given a choice to either work from the office or at home. However, Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk, has warned the staff to either return to the office or "get out". This reportedly created major chaos among the employees who have been still enjoying working remotely. Several employees took to their own platform to show their discontentment over the recent changes announced by Musk. However, the world's richest man took to the microblogging site and ended the rumours that it was not a "compulsory" order.

"I am currently employed by a contracted company working for Twitter. As I'm sure you're aware, Elon Musk has recently bought Twitter and is making harsh and drastic changes that are affecting hundreds of Irish employees' lives. The most recent of these decisions is that all employees must be in the office by Monday. Many of us work all around this country and are unable to do so. This is in the middle of a housing crisis that Musk has absolutely no idea about, and it is almost impossible to move to Dublin so quickly. This is putting us under an intense amount of stress and uncertainty and unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it," a netizen with the user name Balinares complained to Musk on Saturday.

What Musk replies to a Twitter Ireland employee

Meanwhile, replying to the user, Musk refuted the claims and said those who can join the office, must come to the workplace but added those who have essential and personal issues could continue working from home. He said the same policy has been implemented in his other firms including Tesla and SpaceX. "This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine. Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence. Same policy as Tesla & SpaceX," he said.

So, word around is, @elonmusk has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by Monday Or Else.



There is litterally not enough housing in Dublin for them to do so. pic.twitter.com/vkvwSeX9wd — Balinares (@balinares) November 12, 2022

It is worth mentioning ever since Musk took over the microblogging site for $44 billion, he has announced a slew of measures to boost the income of the firm. Also, Musk imposed some 'harsh' steps that he called 'essential' to improve the quality of the services. Multiple media reported that Musk asked Twitter employees to work for 80-hour work a week and announced: "there will be fewer office perks like free food". Besides, he announced paid subscription plan for verified or blue tick users.

Image: AP/Pixabay