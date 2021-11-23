Last Updated:

'Final warning’: Elon Musk Threatens JP Morgan With ‘1 Star Review On Yelp’ If They Don't Withdraw Lawsuit

In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had enough funding to take Tesla private, referencing $'420', which is slang for marijuana, that pushed the firm's share prices.

Written By
Gloria Methri
JP Morgan dues Elon Musk

Image: AP


Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has threatened America's biggest bank JPMorgan with ‘a one-star review on Yelp’ unless it withdraws a $162 million lawsuit against him, accusing him of violating their agreements with his 'erratic and provocative' tweets.

In August 2018, Musk tweeted that he had enough funding to take his company Tesla private, referencing $'420', which is often used as slang for marijuana. The tweet skyrocketed Tesla's share price and Musk was fined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October 2018. He was ordered to pay $20 million, and Tesla was ordered to pay the same.

Last week, JP Morgan Chase sued Tesla for ‘flagrantly’ breaching a 2014 contract, relating to the warrants that the EV maker sold to the bank. Warrants give the holder the right to buy a company’s stock at a set strike price and date. 

READ | Why is Elon Musk selling Tesla Shares? All we know so far

‘We have provided Tesla multiple opportunities to fulfil its contractual obligations, so it is unfortunate that they have forced this issue into litigation,’ JPMorgan said on November 15.

'I aspire to comedy': Elon Musk

In a quirky response to the lawsuit, Musk retorted, ‘If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one-star review on Yelp. This is my final warning!’ 

READ | Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders over tax remark: 'I keep forgetting you're still alive'

Yelp's website publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses in the US. Musk said that he gave a “serious” response since JPMorgan’s allegations were equally “serious.” On Sunday night the South African-born billionaire tweeted, ‘I aspire to comedy’. 

READ | Elon Musk's SpaceX starts hiring for Starlink in India, know requirements & other details

 

JPMorgan's $162m lawsuit against Elon Musk

It is unusual for a major Wall Street bank to sue such a high-profile client, although JPMorgan has done relatively little business with the electric car maker over the past seven years, say reports. 

The suit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, is based on a dispute that JPMorgan re-priced its Tesla warrants as a result of Musk’s notorious 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the carmaker private.

Tesla’s share price rose approximately ten-fold by the time the warrants expired this year, and JPMorgan said Tesla was bound by its contract to hand over shares of its stock or cash. The bank said Tesla’s failure to do that attracted the lawsuit. Dimon, who is heading the bank since 2005, has been unimpressed by Musk’s actions. 

READ | Elon Musk's promptness to solve Tesla Model 3 owner's issue leaves netizens impressed
Tags: Elon Musk, JPMorgan, Tesla
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND