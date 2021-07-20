Here's How Amazon's Share Price Reacted To Jeff Bezos's Thrilling Blue Origin Space-flight

Aerospace company Blue Origin on Tuesday took its billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on his maiden space journey along with a crew of three on the New Shepard launcher and capsule. The historic space flight launch which was scheduled at 9 AM (US Time) was aimed at kickstarting a space tourist program for those who have always wanted to fly in space. The day also marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, a date chosen by Bezos for its historical significance.

The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother Mark, an 18-year-old who is the first paying teenage tourist Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk who was trained to go space in the 1960s but was denied the opportunity due to gender discrimination, thus the crew having the youngest and oldest member to ever fly in space.

The launch and landing went as planned outside Van Horn, Texas, at Blue Origin facilities dubbed as Launch Site One. The launch rocket carried the spacecraft on a suborbital path before separating and allowing the crew to descend in its parachute equipped capsule for a ground landing. What sets Blue Origin space journey apart is the space rocket is fully automated, unlike Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane that required two pilots to get him to space and back a week ago.

Amazon Stock remains unaffected despite Bezos's giant leap

Although Jeff Bezos successfully took the giant leap with its Blue Origins flight, the E-commerce giant Amazon founded by him seemed to have minimal effect on the stock market.

By the time the US Stock market opened at 9.30 AM in the US, Bezos had already taken the leap into space and was possibly on his way back towards landing on the ground. Amazon, which closed at USD 3,549 yesterday, had a good start with USD 3,566.17 at 9.30 on NASDAQ but soon after it began a free fall to USD 3,546.12 in just about five minutes. In another five minutes, the stock nosedived to USD 3,530.41. The stock is now hovering in positive somewhere near USD 3580s at the time of publishing.