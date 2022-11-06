'I Apologise': Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Breaks Silence On Mass Layoffs Under Elon Musk

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has finally broken his silence after the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk laid off nearly half of the company's staff. Dorsey issued an apology to those who were working at present and has been laid off since Musk's takeover of Twitter.

Amid the massive layoffs at Twitter, Dorsey in his statement, took responsibility for everyone's present situation saying that many people are angry with him. Furthermore, the former Twitter CEO expressed regret for growing the social media company "too quickly".

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Jack Dorsey tweeted.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand," Dorsey added.

Notably, Dorsey ended his official association with the social media company he co-founded in 2006 when he resigned from the Twitter board in May of this year. Since 2007, he has served as a director and from mid-2015 until last year, he served as CEO of Twitter.

Elon Musk justifies mass layoffs at Twitter

The majority of the company's senior executives, the board, and about half of its 7,500 employees have all been fired since Elon Musk bought Twitter last week. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the company's new owner, tweeted on Friday that the site was seeing a "huge loss in income".

Musk, whose recent acquisition of Twitter was followed by a large number of layoffs, defended his actions by claiming that he had "no choice" as Twitter was experiencing losses of over $4 million per day. In a tweet on November 5, the billionaire wrote, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” he added.