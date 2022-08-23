Pune-Techie Meets His Twitter Friend Elon Musk In Texas; Calls Him Humble & Down-to-earth

A Pune-based Indian software developer, 24-year-old IT professional Pranay Pathole met business magnate Elon Musk in Texas of United States. The machine learning engineer who loves nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter met Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Pranay Pathole, who works as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said, “It was so great meeting you Elon Musk at the Gigafactory in Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions.”

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Reportedly, Elon Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter and he regularly corresponds with the billionaire tech mogul through direct messages on the microblogging website on a range of issues from technical stuff, the need for multi-planetary life and sending men to Mars.

Earlier in May, Pranay Pathole, who has more than 1.8 lakh followers on Twitter, said, "Many people think that Elon Musk runs my Twitter account. And it's true. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multi-planetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, and digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter accounts. Yes."

To this Elon Musk replied, "Haha, I don't even have a burner Twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me." Musk and Pathole talk back and forth through direct messages on Twitter.