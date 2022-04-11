Rajnath Singh Meets US Aerospace Giants Boeing And Raytheon Ahead Of India-US 2+2 Dialogue

Shortly after reaching Washington DC on Sunday, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the U.S. aerospace and defence giants Boeing and Raytheon and spoke on major policy initiatives in India. Concerning the same, he also exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India for steadily shifting from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’.

Notably, Boeing and Raytheon Technologies are the leading aerospace companies in the United States known also for manufacturing a series of defence equipment. While Boeing has remained one of the strong partners of India's aerospace sector for almost eight decades now, it has supported the mainstay of India's commercial aviation sector, Raytheon Technologies is actively contributing to the Make In India initiative with its design, capability, and engineering centres followed by Skill India with its training centre, and many STEM education programs, internships, and scholarships for cultivating a highly-skilled future workforce in aerospace and defence.

Defence Minister arrives in Washington DC

Earlier on Sunday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington DC as a part of his 5-day US visit which includes the crucial India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. He will be staying in the country from April 10 till April 15 and will hold talks with the US leadership on deepening the India-US strategic partnership.

Apart from that, he will also visit INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii during the visit.

India is all set to hold the 2+2 dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and their respective American counterparts on Sunday. EAM Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting on April 11 and 12 and will also meet his counterpart Secretary of State Blinken at a separate meeting. Meanwhile, ahead of the dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to hold a virtual meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

Image: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia