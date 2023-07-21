Retailers Cash Out Barbie Fever, Google Adds Pink Touch To Search Results

Retailers are capitalising on the release of the new Barbie film by enticing shoppers with an array of Barbie-themed products, from hoop earrings and perfume to jumpsuits and dresses.

The nostalgia associated with the iconic plastic doll has spurred a surge in demand for Barbie merchandise, attracting not only children but also adults who reminisce about playing with the doll during their childhood.

As per data released by Reuters, Barbie doll’s global sales have hit a record high, breaking the last high after the Barbie-BTS collaboration, crossing the mark of $1.5 billion.

Mattel, the brand's owner, aims to reignite Barbie's nostalgic charm and make her relevant to a new generation through the film's release. This strategy has led to numerous brand partnerships related to the movie, making it a unique marketing opportunity.

Mattel’s stock price has also recorded an 18 per cent hike over the past month due to the highly anticipated release of the movie.

One example of this trend is Zara, which launched a Barbie collection that includes items for both children and women. Even men can partake in the trend, with options like a fuchsia suit or cowboy boots and a denim shirt inspired by Barbie's boyfriend, Ken. Other major fashion brands, including H&M, Primark, Gap, Superga, and Crocs, have also introduced Barbie-themed collections.

Google adds pink sparkles for Barbie search results

Google has also joined the celebration of the highly anticipated worldwide release of the new Barbie movie by making delightful changes to its search results. In a subtle yet charming gesture, Google has adorned the search results pages for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig with a pleasant pink background and twinkling pink glitter stars.

Pink sparkles all over the Margon Robbie search result page | Image credit: Google

Even simpler searches like 'Barbie' or 'Barbie movie 2023' reveal the stars, adding a touch of Barbie magic to the search experience.

As fans around the globe rejoice over Barbie's return to the big screen, Google's pink-themed surprise has become a hot topic of discussion across social media platforms. Twitter has been abuzz with users sharing screenshots of their search results, accompanied by the hashtag #Barbie, to express their appreciation for the clever promotional and marketing strategy employed by the Barbie team.

Google's initiative to customise search results to promote entertainment releases is not entirely new. In the past, other major releases like 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Last of Us' also received similar tweaks, giving a more immersive and engaging user experience.

From social media to retailers, Barbie fever is taking over the world by storm and the buzz is only expected to increase as most of the fans enjoy the movie in the coming days.

(With Reuters inputs)