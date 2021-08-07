South Park Inks $900 Million Deal For 6 More Seasons, 14 New Movies

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have inked a $900m (£646m) deal with US media giant ViacomCBS for multiple new series and movies for the Comedy Central network. As the popular satire cartoon reaches its 30th year by 2027 the creator pair targets to produce a dozen spinoff movies, approximately 14, in a giant deal for streaming on the Paramount+. The MTV Entertainment Studios owned by parent corporation ViacomCBS, with whom the South Park creators have also struck a deal, did not release any official figures Friday. The cost of the agreement for new episodes was revealed to be $900 million by Bloomberg News on August 6.

The deal swings in for the Paramount+ streaming platform as it strives to compete with the frontrunner Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. MTV Entertainment's Chris McCarthy released a statement saying that the streaming service is developing "tremendous talents like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.” The document revealed that new series of "South Park" for television network Comedy Central will be made to commemorate the show reaching its 30th year soon.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign new deal to extend South Park through season 30 and make 14 original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, starting with two films in 2021. Read the full press announcement: https://t.co/vhlzu0E96F pic.twitter.com/uvPhRbVp7E — South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2021

“Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign new deal to extend South Park through season 30 and make 14 original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, starting with two films in 2021,” the South Park announced on its official Twitter handle. Further in an attached statement, the brand stated that at least 6 new seasons are in the pipeline.

Ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary in 2022, Matt Stone and Trey Parker plan to release 2 films that will be premiered by the end of this year. “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us,” Stone and Parker said in a press release.

South Park first premiered on Comedy Central in 1997 and released the movies South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in 1999. The show’s twenty-third season dropped in December 2019, and the creators aired TV specials The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We are excited to expand,' says CEO MTV Entertainment

“Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talents like Matt and Trey is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+,” Chris McCarthy, CEO MTV Entertainment and CCO for Adult Animation, Paramount+ said in the release. “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humour to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” McCarthy added.