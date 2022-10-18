SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted through his official handle that he will continue funding internet service - Starlink in war-torn Ukraine. Musk backtracked from his own decision and through a series of tweets, criticised the government and suggested that he would fund Starlink. Musk also previously told Pentagon that he would stop the funding unless it 'kicks in' tens and millions of dollars per day.

'We'll just keep funding Ukraine': Elon Musk

Musk said that he would continue to support Ukraine through a tweet that read, "The hell with it… Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

Starlink services SpaceX has been a vital source of communication in Russia-invaded Ukraine. When it was first launched in the spring, Starlink communications allowed Ukraine's military to communicate even after its satellite, internet and telecommunication towers were destroyed in the war.

The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022

SpaceX warned Pentagon square earlier this week, that if Pentagon does not provide tens of millions of dollars per month, SpaceX would stop Starlink funding. Musk also told Pentagon to take up the funding as it will cost Musk 120 million US dollars for the rest of the year and 400 million US dollars for the next 12 months. This report elicited a barrage of tweets both supporting and opposing Musk.

'SpaceX not asking to recoup past expenses': Musk

On Friday, a Pentagon spokesperson said that they have been in a conversation with SpaceX, but they did not specify if it was regarding Skylink satellite funding or about a product. On the same day, Elon Musk doubled down on SpaceX request to Pentagon. On Saturday, a Twitter user commented on Musk's post as: "No good deed goes unpunished." To this, Musk replied: "Even so, we should still do good deeds."