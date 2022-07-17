'Tesla To Protect Life, SpaceX To Extend It Beyond Earth': Elon Musk On Cars' High Cost

Multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, in a microblogging post, dubbed his electric car as meant to protect life on the Earth. On the other hand, he opined that his other firm SpaceX-- a spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider, and satellite communications corporation-- is meant to protect life beyond the "Blue Planet". "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life beyond," he wrote on the microblogging site. Though Musk always seems to promote his vehicle on the microblogging site, this time, he has to face some criticism from netizens for inflating car prices.

"Any plans to down the price of cars after pandemic or supply chain matters?," asked Jaehwan Cho, whose Twitter profile identifies him as an automobile reporter.

Replying to the concerns, Musk replied the company plans to pull down the prices of its car if inflation calmed down. "If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars," he replied. Notably, earlier in June, Tesla increased the prices of its electric cars across its entire lineup. The prices of some models soared up by as much as $6,000. Every time before raising the prices, it cited costs of raw materials for aluminium to lithium used in cars and batteries surged to a record level. In recent weeks, Musk also claimed that the world is moving towards recession and said he felt "super bad" for his company.

Elon Musk says "no" to Twitter deal

Earlier in April, Twitter agreed to Musk's buyout offer for a whopping $44 billion. In order to acquire the microblogging platform, Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion. The revelation came after Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May. After the takeover, Musk proposed a series of bold decisions including, mass layoffs of employees, paying in dogecoin and banning advertising. However, after a lot of drama, he finally said "no" to the microblogging site. The multi-billionaire techie claimed that he was inclined towards terminating the take-over bid after Twitter Inc. failed to disclose requested information on a number of span and fake accounts on the site.

Image: AP/Unsplash