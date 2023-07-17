Threads Becomes First App To Cross 150 Million Users In Six Days, India Leads In Downloads

Just two weeks after the launch of Threads, the platform which is seen as a bigger rival of Twitter, has crossed a user base of more than 150 million within 6 days, data compiled by Randy Nelson in the app intelligence firm called data.ai showed.

Key details of data.ai report

The application has achieved one-fifth of the weekly user database of Twitter and around 86 times the active user base of Twitter's rival in the US, TruthSocial, which had an active user base of 1 million last week.

The insights from the firm revealed that Threads garnered users 5.5 times faster than Pokemon Go, which at the time saw the fastest pace of downloads.

Threads has attracted over 93 million active users globally during the first partial week of availability before July 10, when the announcement of crossing 100 million users was made.

In terms of geographical locations, the data revealed that it was not the US, but India, which saw the lead in terms of the number of downloads. The downloads in India accounted for 33 per cent of the global downloads, followed by Brazil, US, Mexico and Japan. At present, Threads is not available in European Union nations because of regulatory hurdles regarding privacy and data collection concerns.

Threads released its first update after the launch a few days ago which stated that the company is bringing support for iOS 17. In comparison to competitors, the app lacks larger improvements in areas of feeds, edit buttons, multi-account support etc.

The data also pointed towards a set of apps that reached 150 million downloads in a short span of time. Call of Duty took 106 days to reach 150 million downloads, PUBG Mobile took 193 days and Pokemon Go took 33 days.