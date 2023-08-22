Toyota Stops Production At Czech Plant

Japan's Toyota, on Tuesday, said it has halted production at its Czech plant due to shortage of parts caused by a fire at a local supplier, Tomas Paroubek, spokesperson for the carmaker told Reuters.

"We had to stop production yesterday evening. This will of course have an effect on our production plan. It is not clear how long the outage will last." Tomas said.

Toyota had faced a similar issue in February this year. The plant produces about 1,000 cars a day from the Czech plant.

Czech Republic is heavily dependent on the auto industry, led by Volkswagen's Skoda Auto. Hyundai also has a manufacturing unit in the country.

Founded by Kiichiro Toyoda in 1937, Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Toyota operates 67 manufacturing companies worldwide. While, it markets vehicles in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide, with a workforce of 3.70 lakh employees.