Twitter Blocking Links To Threads, Users Not Able To Find Posts

Another escalation in the Twitter-Threads rivalry involves a restriction in which Twitter users are unable to find the tweets that contain links to its rival Threads post, The Verge reported. The issue was first spotted by a Thread post from Andy Baio and other users have also reported the same issue, the report added.

Is Twitter in a revenge mode?

This comes at a time when Twitter is filled with links to Threads content. To find any publication's link or operator's link on Twitter, one needs to use the keyword "url: search operator" on Twitter and one can view all the tweets that come from that source.

Below is the demo of how to search using "url: search operator"

Unfortunately, as reported by The Verge, when someone searches "url:threads.net", the results were mentioned as below.

Republic has also checked the same and got these irrelevant results.

However, some suggestions claims include searching for the threads in different ways, like putting a space between threads and the net and so on.

As of now, it is not clear if the reported glitch is intentional or not, and Twitter has not replied or commented on anything.

Further, these issues point towards the critical behaviour of Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, who has accused Meta-owned Threads of copying. His response was "Competition is fine, cheating is not,” as tweeted on July 6. He further added “Zuck is a cuck.”

Twitter in the past also adopted similar measures when it blocked the visibility of other platforms. In April, it limited how users could engage with links to Substack, which affected users as they were not able to like, reply to or retweet Substrack URLs.

Escalating tensions since launch

Since the launch of the rival platform, things have not been very easy for Twitter. Republic had earlier reported that Twitter started losing its traffic and Threads crossed more than 100 million users.

The criticism and loss in Twitter's user base have been on account of various new impositions and changes in the world's popular microblogging platform.