Twitter To Start Joblists? What We Know So Far

After Instagram ripped off Twitter to create Threads, it's now Twitter’s turn to take on LinkedIn. The microblogging platform could soon be allowing organisations to post up to five jobs on their verified handles. Nima Owji, an app researcher and web developer, popular for his tweets on upcoming social media features has shared this insight in the latest post.

Is Twitter entering the job market?

Twitter users are, anyway, posting job openings on the platforms as tweets. This new proposed feature will help companies increase their user base with a bigger user base. It is still unclear what the company plans to achieve with the new proposed feature. This also comes at a time when the market is dominated by platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed. Twitter also has created an official account called @TwitterHiring but has not tweeted anything from the account.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀



"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

However, TechCrunch has reported that some of the verified organisations have already been able to post job listings under the specific bios of their profile. TechCrunch has also shared screenshots of the same.

The job listings take interested applications to the company's website where they can track the position and submit suitable applications. The post by Nima Owji highlights a screenshot which describes the new feature as helping verified organisations to attract new people to their respective open vacancies.

Source: Twitter

A particular verified organisation will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles. The post also shows that Twitter will allow all verified organisations to import their current vacancies by connecting to a supported ATS or XML feed that would eventually allow them to post the job listing on the platform in minutes.

Pre-planned change

As per media reports, Twitter has already hinted at a proposed job listing feature back in May after a user asked Elon Musk about implementing dating features to the application. However, as the feature is not rolled out officially, it will be very soon to predict if the platform plans to take on other prominent dominant players like LinkedIn and Indeed.

Source: TechCrunch

It is also clear that verified organisations need not pay anything extra for the new feature. TechCrunch cites that media company Workweek got access to the job posting feature without any additional amount other than the $1,000 per month package for verified organisations from Twitter.

Twitter has already purchased a job-matching tech startup 'Laskie' earlier this year, an acquisition after Musk's takeover of the platform.