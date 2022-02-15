Virgin Galactic To Resume Ticket Sales For Space Trip From Feb 16; Stock Prices Jump 30%

American space tourism company Virgin Galactic has announced that it is resuming the sale of its future flight tickets starting February 16. Each of the tickets will be priced at approximately Rs 3.15 crore ($4,50,000) with Rs one crore ($150,000) as a deposit fee, out of which approximately Rs 17.5 lakh ($25,000) would be non-refundable. The Richard Branson-owned company had announced last year that the seats would be available in three options wherein buyers can purchase a single-seat, seats for couples or book all the seats of the spacecraft.

According to a CNBC report, the company has made over 600 reservations for its flights in most part of the last decade, and the tickets were priced between $200,000 and $250,000. The company, in its annual financial report released in November 2021, had informed that it had sold 100 tickets at the current price between August and November of the same year.

Virgin Galactic's share prices hike 30%

The share price of Virgin Galactic has hiked to over $10.5, which is a jump of 30% after the company announced the resumption of the ticket sales. According to CNBC, the company's share prices had dropped 85% after the company announced it would delay the commencement of its commercial space tourism service to the fourth quarter of 2022.

In October 2021, Virgin Galactic had said that it will not be conducting any spaceflight this year as it has begun an extended maintenance period for its spacecraft VSS Unity and carrier aircraft VMS Eve. The company said that it has plans to refurbish its spacecraft and aircraft carriers under an "enhancement program" from October 2021, which would continue for eight to ten months and would end between June and August 2022.

The company's last trip was conducted in July last year when Richard Branson went on his first space flight with Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla and three other passengers from New Mexico.

(Image: @VirginGalactic/Twitter/AP)