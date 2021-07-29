WATCH: Jeff Bezos' Video From 2000 Made People Laugh When He Spoke Of Exploring Space

Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon, made history recently when he and three others travelled to the edge of space. The tech mogul travelled in a rocket created by his own company, Blue Origin. Mr Bezos' passion for outer space is clear from the amount of time and effort he has put into his space endeavours.

Jeff Bezos on his future goals in 2000

According to the video which is circulating on the internet, the journey to space was a dream that Mr Bezos had cultivated for years, but one that he thought was too far-fetched for a long time. The footage is two-decade-old where Mr Bezos is discussing his future entrepreneur goals in an interview with television journalist Charlie Rose.

When asked what he would like to do or be if he weren't the CEO of Amazon, Mr Bezos answered that if he could do anything, he would like to help go explore space, though he said he wasn't holding out high hopes given how impossible it appeared back then. His statement was met with laughter from the audience. Mr Rose responded by saying that if you put your mind to it, you could certainly figure it out a way adding that Mr Bezos' board of directors and stock owners may not be happy. Mr Bezos admitted bluntly that his desire to go on space is incredibly hard. Further adding that there might be huge advances in technology in 20 years and such things might become easier.

After businessman Harsh Goenka published the video on Twitter, it drew the attention of Indian Twitter users. He captioned the video, "Jeff Bezos' interview in 2000. Everyone laughed at that time when he said he wanted to explore space." In two days, it has acquired over 51,000 views.

Jeff Bezos interview in 2000.

Everyone laughed at that time when he said he wanted to explore space… #vision #intent pic.twitter.com/MHSmjVy1It — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 27, 2021

The clip has invited a huge number of replies from the people, who are astonished by Mr Bezos' dedication.

Wow he said that !!! '

May be 20 years from now'@MeetGangar — CA Prakash Padalia (@pakuuuman) July 28, 2021

He is 20 years forward from us — Baljit (@baljit346) July 27, 2021

Sir, people's are always laughing on that things which they don't dream.

Don't kill your dream. work hard for achieve your dream. — SAMIR (@Sameersamir81) July 28, 2021

Jeff Bezos along with his brother, two others explored space on July 20th

On the New Shepard spacecraft, Mr Bezos was joined by his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and high school graduate Oliver Daemen on July 20th. The spacecraft flew to the Karman Line, an imaginary line that runs 100 kilometres above the Earth's surface and is thought to mark the border of space.

