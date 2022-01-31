Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 documenting the Indian economy's performance in the last 12 months and charting out the future course of action for different sectors. Prepared by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, the survey comprises 11 chapters focusing on several aspects such as fiscal developments, external sector, monetary management and financial intermediation, prices and inflation, sustainable development and climate change, agriculture and food management, industry and infrastructure, services and employment.
From a detailed review of the economic development in India, to requisite policy changes that should be undertaken to accelerate growth, here are the top 10 highlights of the Economic Survey 2022.
The Economic Survey highlighted that the Indian aviation sector had started to rebound after the 2-year-long COVID-19 pandemic, with an accelerated pace of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that had eased travel restrictions globally. "The domestic traffic in India has more than doubled from around 61 million in 2013-14 to around 137 million in 2019-20, registering a growth of over 14 per cent per annum," said the report.
Foreign direct investment in India's pharmaceutical sector saw a "sudden spurt" in 2020-21, according to the Economic Survey. The FDI inflows in April-September 2021 continued to be buoyant at Rs 4,413 crore, growing at the rate of 53 per cent over the same period in 2020-21, mainly on account of investments to meet COVID-19-related demands for therapeutics and vaccines.
Encouraging statistics in the report showed that startups in India had grown remarkably over the last six years. "The number of new recognised startups has increased to over 14,000 in 2021-22 from only 733 in 2016-17," the survey said. As of January 14, 2022, India has 83 unicorns, with a total valuation of $277.77 billion.
According to the Economic Survey, the Centre had distributed farm credit worth over Rs 7.36 lakh crore to farmers just during the first six months of the 2021-22 fiscal year. The government has fixed a farm credit target of Rs 16.50 lakh crore for the current fiscal.
The annual report predicted that Air India's privatisation had redefined the public sector role in business enterprises. It will encourage private participation in all sectors, the survey said. The government earlier this month handed over ownership rights in national carrier Air India to Tata Group for Rs 18,000 crore.
In view of the recent energy crisis in Europe, India should focus on the right diversified energy mix laying focus on fossil fuels, the Economic Survey said. It also suggested that the focus should be laid on building storage for intermittent electricity generation from solar PV and wind farms to ensure an on-demand energy supply.
The Economic Survey on Monday pitched for giving a push to the ongoing negotiations for the proposed free-trade agreements (FTAs) as these pacts will help in diversifying the country's export basket and destinations.
Initiatives such as the relaxation of Other Service Provider (OSP) regulations and telecom sector reforms would significantly increase job creation and catapult the IT services sector to the next level of growth, according to the survey. This would significantly expand access to talent, increase job creation, and catapult the sector to the next level of growth.
COVID-19 vaccination should be treated as a macro-economic indicator since it is not merely a health response but, critical for opening up the economy, the Economic Survey 2022 mentioned. It added that the exercise had played a critical role in minimising loss of lives and boosting confidence in the economy towards the resumption of activity.