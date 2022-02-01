The Union Budget 2022-23 lays emphasis on infrastructural development in the northeast regions and the bordering villages that are crucial for national security, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 1.

Addressing the citizens after the Budget was tabled in the Parliament, PM Modi termed it a pro-people budget that tackled current issues of all sections of society. Highlighting the infrastructure push in North-East states, he explained that it would help stop locals' migration for jobs, tackle national security issues, and promote tourism in the hilly regions.

The Prime Minister further announced that the 'Parvat Mala' scheme will be launched for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, and the northeast to facilitate a modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. He said this will strengthen the border villages that need to be vibrant and are also important in terms of national security.

"For the first time in the country, the 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate a modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills and will also make villages on our borders more vibrant," said PM Modi.

He further stated that an important aspect of this budget is the welfare of the poor. "Every poor person should have a proper house, tap water, sanitation facility, gas facility. All these have been given special attention in the annual budget," the PM said.

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It will strengthen the economy, and create many new opportunities for the common man. It is filled with possibilities of 'More Infrastructure, More Investment, More Growth, and More Jobs.' The budget will also expand the Green Jobs sector and ensure a bright future for youth." the Prime Minister said.

He also mentioned that the government will take initiative to encourage natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal. This will benefit the farmers and also help in making river Ganga chemical-free, said PM Modi.

Key features of Union Budget 2022

Earlier today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition, and climate action.

PM Gati Shakti Mission is driven by seven engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, extending national highway connectivity by 25,000 km, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, and the National Ropeways Development Plan.