‘1 Billion Internet Users’: Piyush Goyal Says Digitally Empowered Youth Ready To Lead India’s Growth Story

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal declared that India has achieved the historic milestone of 1 billion internet users and now boasts the second-largest ChatGPT user base in the world, signaling the arrival of a digitally empowered young India ready to power the nation’s next phase of growth.

Speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025, on the topic, 'India at the Point of Inflection', Goyal linked these digital achievements directly to the government’s focus on fulfilling basic needs first, creating the foundation for millions of youngsters to “dream big, think big, aspire big and achieve big.”

From Dignity to Digital: The Foundation of New India

Goyal said, recalling how Indian cinema once romanticised poverty, women walking to fields or fetching water while singing.

“Every child born in India should have the privilege of his basic needs being taken care of; food, clothing, shelter, health, education, good roads, connectivity, 24-hour electricity, water from a tap, a toilet in every home.”

He reminded the audience that even 67 years after Independence, nearly half the population lacked a toilet at home. “Our sisters, our daughters deserve dignity,” he stressed.

The result: 12 crore toilets built in just three years under Swachh Bharat and tap water reaching homes through Jal Jeevan Mission, alongside 100% village electrification.

Youngest Nation Meets Fastest Digital Growth

With an average age of just 28.5 years, India’s demographic dividend is now supercharged by digital access.

“1 billion internet users in India today,” Goyal announced proudly. “By the way, we also have the second largest number of ChatGPT users anywhere in the world.”

The minister highlighted how providing basic welfare has liberated an entire generation. “When these basic needs are taken care of through social welfare, you ensure young India is empowered to dream big, think big, aspire big and achieve big.”

Three Pillars Powering India’s Take-Off

Piyush Goyal also outlined a three-pillar growth strategy which will help India look to the future with confidence. These are:

Massive social welfare delivery Record infrastructure investment creating jobs and connectivity Boosting consumer spending through income-tax cuts and lower GST on daily-use items

“These three pillars help India look to the future with confidence,” he said, adding that the same vision was captured 2,300 years ago by Chanakya in the Arthashastra through Vriddhi (growth), Palan (good governance and compliance) and Yogakshema (inclusive well-being).

Global Partners Line Up as India Becomes the Oasis of Growth

While the world faces turbulence, “India is that one oasis of peace, progress and prosperity,” Goyal asserted. He listed ongoing trade negotiations with the European Union (27 nations), United States, UK, Canada, Australia (second phase), New Zealand, Oman, GCC countries, Russia-led Eurasian bloc, South Africa, the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) nations and Mercosur in Latin America.

“North, South, East and West; you will find countries around the globe who look upon India as a trusted, dependable partner,” the minister declared.

“There is No Stopping India Now”

Goyal explained to the core message: seamless democracy, rule of law, decisive leadership, demographic dividend, domestic demand of 140 crore people and India’s global dependability have placed the country at an inflection point.

“It is that young India, 1 billion internet users strong, that is empowering the India growth story,” he said. “From here we are going to take off to the next level. India is on the move and there is no stopping India now.”