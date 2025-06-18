'10-Hour Workdays, 4-Hour Commutes, 0 Life': Debate Erupts On Reddit After Karnataka Proposes 10-Hour Workday

After Andhra Pradesh, the Karnataka government has proposed an amendment to allow 10-hour workdays. | Image: Freepik

The Karnataka government has proposed a controversial amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, increasing the daily work limit from 9 hours to 10, and expanding overtime limits from 50 to 144 hours per quarter, according to several media reports.

If passed, this will allow employees to work up to 12 hours a day, including overtime, and up to 48 hours a week.

The move is being pitched as a step towards easing compliance for businesses and encouraging investments, particularly in the fast-growing IT and IT-enabled services sectors.

The government claims these steps will boost gender inclusion and economic empowerment.

But the backlash online paints a very different picture.

Reddit Reacts: ‘Modern Slavery’ or Growth Strategy?

Reddit users were quick to criticise the proposal, voicing concerns about work-life balance, burnout, and exploitation. “Takes 2 hours to reach the office and 2 more to return. Add 10 hours of work and you’ve lost the day,” wrote user axisfrontier, reflecting the reality for many in Indian cities.

“When do we eat, rest, or just exist?” asked another user, while Potatosv1 added, “Imagine being a woman and having to cook as well.”

“The rest of the world is moving towards 4-day work weeks. We’re going back to 6 days and longer shifts,” noted bald_bearded_ocddude. Others joked grimly that “Indians working 10-hour days allow Europeans to have 4-day weeks.”

Some users highlighted that without proper rest, productivity and morale will suffer, not improve.

“If AI is boosting productivity, why increase hours?” questioned a user named Eagle__Gunner, arguing that better tools should mean shorter, not longer, workdays. “This is what happens when society leaves unions and worker unity,” said user Complete_Biscotti151.

“Will this increase come with salary hikes? No,” wrote fromIND, adding sarcastically, “Just Rs 3,000 more per month.”

A Question of Priorities

Critics view the amendment as yet another example of prioritising investor interests over worker well-being. While companies may celebrate lower compliance burdens and longer shifts, employees fear burnout, loss of family time, and declining mental health.

As one Redditor summed it up, “Welcome to modern slavery, sold to you as ‘ease of doing business’.”

Andhra Pradesh Also Adopted Same Strategy

Notably, Andhra Pradesh has also adopted similar changes under the TDP-led NDA government, which says such reforms are needed to align with global standards and attract factories and foreign capital.