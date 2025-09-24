Donald Trump's H1B Visa Fee 'Big Opportunity For India': Ajinkya Firodia

The recent move by the US government to impose a $100,000 fine for H1B visa violations, seen by many as a setback for Indian professionals, should instead be viewed as an opportunity for India to strengthen its own talent ecosystem, according to Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman of Kinetic India.



Highlighting that nearly three-quarters of H1B visa holders are Indian, Firodia noted that for decades, some of India’s brightest minds have sought opportunities abroad, where they have gone on to lead some of the world’s most influential companies.

“Today, 26 companies in the S&P 500 are headed by Indian-origin CEOs, from Microsoft and Alphabet to Adobe and IBM. They have created enormous global value, but the question remains: what if this talent had stayed back to build India instead of America?” he said.



According to him, the reason for this migration goes beyond higher salaries. Indian professionals are attracted to ecosystems that reward meritocracy, offer ease of doing business, provide robust infrastructure, and ensure high standards in education and quality of life. “These are areas where India needs to catch up,” Firodia stressed.