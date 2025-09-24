Updated 24 September 2025 at 19:29 IST
Donald Trump's H1B Visa Fee 'Big Opportunity For India': Ajinkya Firodia
US’s $100,000 H1B fine should push India to strengthen its own talent ecosystem, says Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman of Kinetic India. He calls for reforms in meritocracy, infrastructure, and business ease to retain talent, stressing that the next global tech giant can be built in India.
The recent move by the US government to impose a $100,000 fine for H1B visa violations, seen by many as a setback for Indian professionals, should instead be viewed as an opportunity for India to strengthen its own talent ecosystem, according to Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman of Kinetic India.
Highlighting that nearly three-quarters of H1B visa holders are Indian, Firodia noted that for decades, some of India’s brightest minds have sought opportunities abroad, where they have gone on to lead some of the world’s most influential companies.
“Today, 26 companies in the S&P 500 are headed by Indian-origin CEOs, from Microsoft and Alphabet to Adobe and IBM. They have created enormous global value, but the question remains: what if this talent had stayed back to build India instead of America?” he said.
According to him, the reason for this migration goes beyond higher salaries. Indian professionals are attracted to ecosystems that reward meritocracy, offer ease of doing business, provide robust infrastructure, and ensure high standards in education and quality of life. “These are areas where India needs to catch up,” Firodia stressed.
He urged policymakers and industry leaders to view the situation as a chance to stem brain drain by creating conditions that encourage talent to remain and thrive domestically. His recommendations include simplifying laws, ensuring swift justice delivery, building a culture that rewards merit and innovation, investing in world-class infrastructure, and uplifting the middle class.
“The $100,000 H1B fine is more than a penalty—it is a reminder for India to build the same opportunities here that our professionals seek abroad. If we succeed, the next Microsoft or Google won’t just be run by an Indian, it will be built in India,” he concluded.
Founded over five decades ago, the Kinetic Group has been a pioneer in India’s automotive landscape, credited with introducing the iconic Kinetic Luna and now expanding its footprint in electric mobility.
