1400% Dividend Stock: Schaeffler India Sets April 23 as Record Date

Schaeffler India has announced April 23, 2025, as the ex-date and record date for its Rs 28 per share final dividend for the financial year ended December 2024. The dividend, representing a 1400% payout on the face value of Rs 2 per share, was approved by the company’s board following a strong financial performance in FY24.

This marks one of the highest dividend payouts in the company's history and reflects Schaeffler India's continued focus on shareholder value. The final dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Schaeffler India, a leading motion technology company, recently reported robust earnings for Q4 FY24, with net profit rising over 13% year-on-year to Rs 237 crore, supported by steady revenue growth and healthy margins. Eligible shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register by the close of business on April 23 will receive the dividend, subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The dividend will be disbursed within 30 days of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled on April 23, 2025.

Notably, this is not the first time Schaeffler India has announced dividends. The company has steadily increased its dividend payouts in recent years which include Rs 24 per share in 2023, Rs 26 in 2024, and now Rs 28 in 2025.

The share price of Schaeffler India is currently trading at Rs 3.37.60, gaining 3.12% today. Over the past five days, it is up by nearly 5%. But zoom out a bit, and the picture changes. Over this period, the stock experienced notable volatility, with significant gains on April 8 and April 15, and a sharp decline on April 7. The overall trend indicates a recovery after the dip on April 7.

Schaeffler India, a leading motion technology company serving both the automotive and industrial sectors, is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-precision roller and ball bearings, engine systems and transmission components, chassis applications, clutch systems and related machine building manufacturing activities.