18 Billion Transactions In March: India’s UPI Sets New Records - Data

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) achieved a significant milestone in March 2025, recording over 18 billion transactions valued at approximately Rs 24.77 trillion. In March 2025, the UPI network processed an average of over 590 million transactions daily, totalling approximately Rs 79,910 crore per day.

"UPI achieves a new milestone with 18.30 Bn transactions in March! Thank you, India, for embracing digital payments and driving this revolution forward. Let's continue the journey of transforming the way we transact!" mentioned DFS India in a post on X.



UPI: Fiscal Year Performance

In the fiscal year 2024-25, UPI processed 185.85 billion transactions, growing 42% from 131.14 billion in the previous year. The total transaction value reached Rs 260.56 trillion, a 30% increase from Rs 199.96 trillion in FY 2023-24. However, UPI missed the government’s target of 200 billion transactions.

The growth shows how more people and businesses are using digital payments, thanks to better technology, fintech innovations, and increasing trust in online transactions. Despite this impressive growth, UPI fell short of the government's ambitious target of 200 billion transactions for the fiscal year.

Recent Changes In UPI

Starting April 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) implemented new guidelines aimed at enhancing the security and efficiency of UPI transactions. These changes include stricter compliance measures for banks and payment service providers, such as regular mobile number verification and monthly reporting to NPCI.

India Plans to Take UPI Global

India is working to make UPI payments available in more countries. The government is in talks with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to ease rules for cross-border transactions. This will make it easier for Indians to use UPI while traveling abroad and increase competition in the global payments market.