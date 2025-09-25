29-Year-Old Firoz Cyrus Mistry And Veteran Santosh Nayar Join Afcons Board, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Announce

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s leading infrastructure engineering and construction company, has appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry and veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar to its Board of Directors.

The appointments follow the recent induction of Pallon S Mistry, another member of the next generation of the SP family, highlighting a growing role for younger family members in Afcons’ governance.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman of Afcons, welcomed the new board members, saying, "We are excited to have Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar join our Board. Their insights and experiences will be instrumental as we chart the next phase of Afcons’ growth."

He added, "Firoz and Pallon have long engaged with Afcons in their individual capacities. With their international exposure and fresh perspectives, combined with the expertise of seasoned professionals like Mr. Nayar, we aim to strengthen our strategic decision-making and drive the company forward."

At 29, Firoz Cyrus Mistry brings a forward-looking vision, rooted in a liberal arts education from Yale University. His experience spans strategic planning, governance frameworks, investment evaluation, and operational oversight. He currently holds positions on the boards of S C Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and is a designated partner at CPM Nexgen Ventures LLP and Mistry Ventures LLP. He has joined Afcons as a Non-Executive Director.

Santosh Nayar, with more than 40 years in banking, project finance, and insurance, has led institutions such as the State Bank of India, IFCI Limited, and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited. He has served on several boards in power, finance, and infrastructure sectors and was nominated by the Prime Minister to the Dr. Kelkar Committee on public-private partnership models. He joins Afcons as an Independent Director.