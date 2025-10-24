3 India-Based Entities Sanctioned By EU For Ties With Kremlin

As part of 19th package of sanctions against Russia, three Indian firms were sanctioned. | Image: X

As part of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, EU sanctioned three India-based companies among 45 firms for their ties with Russian military, as per PTI.

This move was part of the international pressure being placed on Kremlin to end its invasion of Ukraine.

EU nations had approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, which also includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, the Danish rotating presidency of the EU said, citing a Reuters report.

On the fresh sanctions imposed on 45 entities, an EU readout said the European Council has identified new companies "directly supporting" Russia's military and industrial complex by "enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items," citing a PTI report.

"These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions with regard to dual-use goods, as well as items which might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence sector," it said

"Seventeen of these entities are located in third countries other than Russia," it said.

Anong the newly sanctioned companies, 12 are in China, including Hong Kong, three in India and two in Thailand, the EU said.