3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now Under Rs 100: Expert Recommendations for Smart Investors

In a volatile market where value hunting becomes critical, identifying fundamentally sound and technically strong stocks under Rs 100 can provide multibagger potential for patient investors. Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, has recommended three such stocks—HFCL, MICEL, and NMDC—that are showing early signs of bullish trend reversals and long-term upward momentum. Here’s why they make a compelling case for your portfolio.



Long-Term Stocks Under Rs 100: Expert Picks for Smart Investments

1. HFCL: Signalling a Bullish Trend Reversal

Buy at Rs 89–90 | Stop Loss: Rs 83 | Target 1: Rs 106 | Target 2: Rs 116

HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.) is flashing strong technical signals that hint at a medium to long-term uptrend. The stock has broken out of a downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart, a crucial indicator of a trend reversal from the downtrend that began around July 2024.

"HFCL is showing early signs of a bullish trend reversal. The breakout is supported by strong volumes, especially in recent weeks, which confirms bullish sentiment," says Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet.



Key technical highlights:

The stock is trading above the 200-week EMA (Rs 83.41), a significant support and trend confirmation zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46 and turning upwards from oversold levels, indicating improving momentum.

The Rs 70–71 zone has emerged as a strong base, tested multiple times.

Sustained trade above Rs 83 can attract more buyers, with medium-term targets of Rs 106 and Rs 121.

Investors with a long-term horizon and risk appetite for mid-cap telecom infrastructure bets may find HFCL an attractive opportunity.



2. MICEL: Breaking Out with Strong Volume Surge

Buy at Rs 66 | Stop Loss: Rs55 | Target 1: Rs 82 | Target 2: Rs 90



MIC Electronics Ltd. (MICEL) has surged nearly 18%, closing recently at Rs 68.03 after breaking out of a descending channel—a pattern that typically indicates trend reversal. The breakout came with the highest volume spike in months, indicating strong institutional or informed buying interest.



"MICEL has entered a bullish phase, with a strong breakout from a prolonged downtrend and massive volume support. The rise above key moving averages adds credibility," notes Sachdeva.



Key technical indicators:

The stock is trading above both the 100 EMA (Rs 57.70) and 200 EMA (Rs 44.38).

RSI has jumped to 52.52 from levels around 31, confirming bullish bias.

A decisive close above Rs 75 can open doors for a move toward Rs 82 and Rs 90.

The surge in momentum and volume, combined with improved technical structure, places MICEL among the top contenders for a strong medium-term rally.

3. NMDC: Bouncing Back Toward Its 2024 Highs

Buy at Rs 71–72 | Stop Loss: Rs 65 | Target 1: Rs 83 | Target 2: Rs 95



Public sector mining giant NMDC Ltd. has shown signs of a strong rebound after finding support at around Rs 60 earlier this year. Having corrected from its 2024 highs of Rs 95, the stock has broken out of a downward sloping trendline on the weekly timeframe, suggesting a return to bullish territory.



"NMDC has witnessed a breakout above Rs 69 and a retest of the same level. Supported by rising RSI and positive price action, it shows potential to revisit Rs 95," explains Sachdeva.



Technical takeaways:

RSI at 55.28, indicating growing strength in momentum.

Breakout above Rs 69 and a retest point to base-building.

Stock is trading above key moving averages, including 100 EMA (Rs 65.56).

If momentum holds, Rs 83 is the next resistance, followed by Rs 95.



With a strong commodity cycle and infrastructure push, NMDC stands to benefit both technically and fundamentally, making it a steady pick under Rs 100.



Value Buys with Visible Upside

In a market where high-quality stocks are trading at a premium, HFCL, MICEL, and NMDC present compelling investment opportunities for under Rs 100. Supported by technical indicators such as volume breakouts, moving average crossovers, and RSI improvements, all three stocks are showing promising long-term potential.



These recommendations by Sugandha Sachdeva are not only rooted in sound technical analysis but also offer a strategic entry point for investors aiming to build wealth through smart positioning in quality mid-cap and PSU names.







Disclaimer