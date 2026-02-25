5 Key Expectations From PM Narendra Modi’s Israel Visit

PM Modi's Israel Visit: The two leaders will sign a series of agreements between Israel and India in economic, security, and diplomatic fields, which will boost cooperation between the two nations. | Image: X

Amid the first round of free trade agreement negotiations between India and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, November 25.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi indicated that discussions would revolve around science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, technology, defence and security, trade and investment

"I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, technology, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties. We will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

"My State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," he added.

5 Biggest Expectations From PM Modi's Israel Visit

Defence cooperation: Israel is looking to deepen defence ties with India by expanding technology-sharing and manufacturing partnerships, including cooperation on its widely acclaimed Iron Dome missile defence system. Furthermore, its likely that New Delhi will ink defence pact worth $10 billion with Tel Aviv.

Special-strategic partnership: India and Israel's relations will be upgraded to a “special strategic partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to Israel since 2017.

Trade agreements: The two leaders will sign a series of agreements between Israel and India in economic, security, and diplomatic fields, which will boost cooperation between the two nations, according to a recent tweet from the official X handle of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Review common challenges: According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi's Israel visit provides an "opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies."