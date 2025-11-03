5 Key Questions to Ask Before You Sign That Personal Loan Agreement

When it comes to managing urgent expenses or consolidating debt, a personal loan can seem like the perfect solution. However, borrowing without clarity can lead to unexpected costs and long-term financial strain. Before you sign on the dotted line, it’s important to ask yourself these five crucial questions to make an informed decision.



1. What’s the real cost of borrowing?

The loan interest rate is just the starting point. Lenders often add processing fees, prepayment penalties, and other hidden charges that can inflate your total cost. Always calculate the effective annualized rate before finalizing your loan.



2. Can I comfortably manage the EMI?

A lower EMI might sound appealing, but it often means a longer loan tenure and higher overall interest outgo. Use a loan calculator to estimate your monthly commitments and ensure they don’t exceed 30–40% of your take-home income.

3. Is my credit score strong enough?

Your credit score directly affects the rate you’re offered. A higher score can fetch you better terms, while a weak one might lead to rejection or inflated interest rates. Check and improve your score before applying.



4. Are there flexible repayment options?

Some lenders allow part-prepayment or early closure without heavy penalties. This flexibility can be a big advantage if you expect a cash inflow in the near future.



5. How does this loan fit into my financial plan?

