5 Mega Forces That'll Impact Inflation Outlook Amid $100 Oil - BlackRock Weighs In

Amid rupee hitting a fresh all-time low, rising oil prices and continued supply chain distress, BlackRock noted that mega forces from demographic divergence to artificial intelligence are impacting ongoing investment strategies.

Mega forces are big, structural changes that impact the long-term growth and inflation outlook and are poised to create major shifts in profitability across economies and sectors.

Top Five Mega Forces Dictating Investment Moves

Demographic divergence: The world is split between aging advanced economies and younger emerging markets – with different implications.

Digital disruption and artificial intelligence (AI): Technologies are transforming how we live and work.

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Geopolitical fragmentation and economic competition: Globalisation is being rewired as the world splits into competing blocs.

Future of finance: A fast-evolving financial architecture is changing how households and companies use cash, borrow, transact and seek returns.

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Transition to a low-carbon economy: The transition is set to spur a massive capital reallocation as energy systems are rewired.

On the other hand, pressures that have been shaping the Middle East Conflict include Brent crude oil prices settling at $100 per barrel, and central banks, including the Fed, expected to hold rates steady.

Key Pressures For The Middle East Conflict

• Markets are grappling with the potential for a sustained shock to energy flows – but we think rising economic and political pressures could limit the disruption.

• Brent crude oil settled around $100 after historic volatility. Major government bond yields jumped, while stocks slumped with the U.S. outperforming.

• Central banks, including the Fed, are expected to hold rates steady. We look to updated economic projections for any signs of their view on the energy shock.

The Mideast conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz – a world energy chokepoint – and is rippling out across markets and supply chains.