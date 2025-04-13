51 Lakh SIPs Closed In March: Report

For the third month consecutively in March, more mutual fund SIPs were discontinued than were newly registered, which amounted to a total of 51 lakh SIPs which were stopped last month, according to the latest data released by AMFI.

While 51 lakh SIPs have been stopped, 40 lakh new registrations were recorded - reflecting a stoppage ratio of 127.5%. This basically means that for every 100 new SIPs that have been registered, 127.5 were stopped or discontinued. This number also includes SIPs that may have ended due to the completion of their tenure.

What Was The Stoppage Ratio For The Last Two Months?

The stoppage ratio for February 2025 and January 2025 stood at 122% and 109%, respectively, highlighting that since January this year, more SIPs have been discontinued than newly initiated.

What Does This Rate Of High SIP Stoppage Mean?

This high rate of SIP stoppage means that the mutual fund industry is probably facing its biggest challenge in the recent years.

Reduction In Mutual Fund Inflows

Mutual fund SIP inflows reduced marginally by around 0.28% at Rs 25,926 crore in March against Rs 25,999 crore in February 2025.

In March 2025, new SIP registrations stood at 40.18 lakh against 44.56 lakh in the previous month.

The number of contributing SIP accounts were 8.11 crore in March against 8.26 crore in February.

Assets under management (AUM) through SIP stood at Rs 13.35 lakh crore for March 2025 against Rs 12.37 lakh crore in February.