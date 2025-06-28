'6-Month Delay, Just a 9% Hike' - Infosys Offer Letter Post On LinkedIn Sparks Buzz Among Job Seekers

A LinkedIn post by user about Infosys delaying her offer letter by six months and then offering only a 9% salary hike has gone viral. | Image: Republic

A LinkedIn post about an Infosys job offer has caught the attention of many job seekers and professionals, highlighting frustrations over delayed processes and low salary hikes.

Ritika Sinha, who shared her experience on the platform, wrote, “A few weeks ago, I received an offer letter from Infosys — surprisingly delayed by almost 6 months after the interview and documentation process. What followed was even more disappointing: an offer with just a 9% hike on my current in-hand salary.”

She added, “It felt like a complete waste of time, energy, and expectation. Let’s be real—no one wants to switch jobs for such a minimal increment, especially knowing that future raises may follow a similar pattern.” Ritika emphasised the importance of clear and transparent communication in hiring, saying, “Candidates invest their time, effort, and trust during the hiring process. Clarity upfront can save both parties a lot of frustration. To recruiters and companies: please value candidates’ time and set realistic expectations early on.”

What Netizens Said?

Her post quickly gathered responses from others who shared similar experiences with Infosys. One user commented, “Mine was delayed by 3 years, funny, got offer letter in 2022 and onboarding in 2025 from Infosys.” Another asked, “BTW, did you join or not is the question?” To this, Ritika replied, “No, I rejected the offer.”

Some shared concerns about compensation structures. One person wrote, “Infosys is the worst compensation offering at all levels, they are offering with 20% variable, and when you calculate the in-hand salary, that will only be 5-8% higher than the current one. I rejected the offer letter a few months back for the job level — Principal Consultant. End of the day, in-hand salary is what matters. Think N numbers of times before accepting an offer from Infosys.” Another user agreed, “Absolutely right! And I doubt they would give you even 50% of the variable.”

Others shared their own disappointing stories. “You’re so lucky — they offered you a 9% hike! In my case, everything seemed to go well, and I communicated my expectations. But when HR finally called for the salary negotiation, they offered me exactly half of what I’m currently earning.”

Another user said, “Absolutely agree with you. I had a similar experience with Infosys recently. They rolled out an offer letter months after the interview, and to my surprise, it only had a 2.5% hike. There was no proper salary discussion throughout the process, and when I raised it, the response was simply, ‘This is what we can offer.’ It’s disheartening, especially after investing so much time and energy. Transparent communication isn’t just professional, it’s respectful. Candidates deserve better.”

A user also took a dig at Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s comments on long work hours, writing, “And Murthy ji wants that to get such a hike you will have to work for 70 hours.”